Watch Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik, and Tusshar Kapoor having a blast on the sets of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 in this BTS video!

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 are doing everything possible to keep the audience engaged as the movie’s release date approaches. They recently released a raw and authentic trailer that gave a glimpse of the dark digital world that reflects the reality of today’s youth. Now, they have shared a behind-the-scenes video that takes us on the sets of LSD 2. The video features Sophie Chaudhry, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik, and Tusshar Kapoor who have made cameo appearances in the film.

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 have released a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the film’s release this week. The video features Sophie Choudry on the set of a show called ‘Truth Ya Naach’ from the film. During the conversation about Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sophie took us to Tusshar Kapoor who chose ‘Naach’ in the challenge and did a fun dance on camera. The host later interviewed Mouni Roy and had an entertaining chat about the Dhokha in her life and her first kiss. Finally, she spoke to Anu Malik and asked about his inspiration and if he ever experienced Pyar me Dhokha. The sets seemed to be filled with fun and excitement, and the film promises to be a double dose of entertainment. With the release date nearing on 19th April, the excitement among the audience is at its peak.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.