Twinkle reunites with Lord Bobby as she relives ‘Barsaat’ days

The rise and rise of Bobby Deol has been one to be inspired by as currently, he is one of the most popular and sought-after actors to look at having the biggest of projects at his disposal.

But for many, especially the 90s kids, who remember his long curly hair from his debut days with the hit film, Barsaat. The film marked the actor’s arrival on the scene and instantly became a heartthrob, and his on-screen pairing with Twinkle Khanna was loved immensely.

It turned out to be an incredibly special moment only recently as Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna reunited after all these years. Serving such a special moment, Khanna penned a note saying, “Kal and Aaj Kal:)

it’s not just Pinky Masi who is a @iambobbydeol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well.

Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be.

What makes you nostalgic and why?

Let me know in the comments below”-

It was a dose of instant nostalgia where fans flooded the comments with reminiscing Deol and Khanna’s days from their days of Barsaat. It also felt amazing for everyone to see that Khanna praising Deol’s rise and constant success.

While Deol has several films in his kitty, Khanna has turned an author and columnist.