Urvashi Rautela serves defamation notice to journalist over fake news tweet

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 13:38:13
Urvashi Rautela is one of the most admired and finest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, with every passing year, she’s continued to grow professionally in her career and how. She’s immensely talented and popular and no wonder, we have absolutely been in love with anything and everything that she has to offer. Her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, we love her forever.

As per the latest media reports in The Economic Times, Urvashi Rautela has now served a defamation notice to a journalist over a fake news tweet. She has claimed that a journalist named Umair Sandhu has posted a fake tweet about the actor and has also stated that he was not her ‘official spokesperson’ and hence, his claims about the actress were defamatory in nature. She had shared the fake tweet on her Instagram and had mentioned that her family got uncomfortable with the allegations. For the unversed, the tweet alleged that actor Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna’s son had apparently harassed Urvashi while she filmed a song for his upcoming film Agent in Europe. Umair had also implied that the actor told him that Akhil was immature and she apparently felt uncomfortable with him.

Well, what’s your take and update on this folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

