Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari have finally announced their next project Bawaal which will star Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, the makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film which is 6th October 2023.

The award-winning producer-director duo is collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. ‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Nitesh took Instagram and wrote: “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023. #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala”