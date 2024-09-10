Vedang Raina Lends Voice to Iconic Song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ in Alia Bhatt-Starrer Jigra

The highly anticipated film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has revealed a surprising talent from its lead actor. Vedang has lent his voice to the iconic song “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka,” which features in the film’s teaser trailer.

Vedang’s soulful rendition beautifully complements Jigra’s theme, and the actor-singer has expressed his excitement about the opportunity. “Being able to sing Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for Jigra was an unforgettable experience. Music has always been a huge part of my life,” Vedang shared.

The song’s inclusion in the film came about when the makers discovered Vedang’s singing talents on social media. Impressed by his voice, they approached him to record the classic track.

Vedang took to social media to share a nostalgic video showcasing his singing journey from the beginning. In the caption, he thanked the film’s director, Vasan Bala, and composer, Achint, for the opportunity. He also expressed gratitude to Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and everyone who has supported him.

View Instagram Post 1: Vedang Raina Lends Voice to Iconic Song 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka' in Alia Bhatt-Starrer Jigra

“Still hard to believe that I got an opportunity to sing a rendition of one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema for a Dharma Movies film. Blessed. Grateful,” Vedang wrote.

Jigra, set to release on October 11, 2024, has generated significant buzz, especially after the teaser trailer dropped. Fans are eager to see Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina share the screen.

With Vedang’s singing debut, Jigra has become even more anticipated. Will this film prove to be a milestone in Vedang’s career?