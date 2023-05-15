Vicky Kaushal makes hilarious confession about Katrina Kaif, reveals she wanted 'home bar' that costs as much as his signing amount

Know more about Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and the latest that's happening at their end. The couple are extremely loved and admired by people all over the country and well, they always love to shower love and affection on each other. Know more about what Vicky Kaushal said about Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch events of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and admired couples that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and have successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps officially till they got married. While Katrina Kaif is a lot senior to Vicky Kaushal in terms of both age and experience, Vicky Kaushal has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment space ever since he made his debut and well, he’s truly had to fight it out in order to make things count. Today, the couple are happily married and in love with each other and we love it. As far as professional work is concerned, Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his next film aka “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”. The movie is releasing on 2nd June and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Check out what Vicky Kaushal had to say about Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

During the trailer launch of the movie, there was a conversation about whether Vicky Kaushal is someone who’s miser in real life or not. Later, when asked about his wife Katrina Kaif wanted anything super expensive for themselves, Vicky Kaushal hilariously said,

“I remember there was this discussion that we were having. She sent me photos of a really pretty bar which she wanted for our home. When I saw the price, I was taken aback and shocked. It was ridiculously expensive and I was like, ‘yeh cheez toh bilkul humaare’ ghar nahi aa sakti.’. It was almost equivalent to my signing amount. (Laughs)”

Well, hey readers, what’s your take and opinion on this funny story? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com