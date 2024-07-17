Vicky Kaushal on how father was suicidal due to having no work

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been on a fantastic steak when it comes to work for the longest time now where his versatility has been at absolute display. After the surprise success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Kaushal reminded how is one of the finest actors with his stint in Sam Bahadur that also went on to do really well at the box office despite facing competition from the juggernaut that was Animal.

And now, he has another film lined up which is expected to do well and that film is Bad Newz.

However, everyone knows what trajectory Kaushal has followed right from being an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur to where he is today. Even his father, Sham Kaushal, who is one of the most respected action directors in the industry did not have anything easy.

In fact in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Kaushal opened up on how his father faced his own struggle and that continued after he came to Mumbai.

Kaushal said, “My father came to Mumbai in 1978, and while he did an MA in English Literature, he was jobless here in the city. He was obviously sad and we didn’t have any land in our village in Punjab. He was once seated with his friend in our village where, being drunk, he went on to tell the friend that ‘I am done, I will commit suicide’. My grandfather got scared and told the friend to take him away and distract him. My father was willing to do any work in Mumbai, no matter what scale, so that’s how he started out. He lived a life that was full of struggles.”

