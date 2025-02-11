Vicky Kaushal on ‘stupid’ routine for ‘Chhaava’ prep; what to expect from ‘Love & War’ & ‘Mahavatar’

Vicky Kaushal recently shared insights into his preparation for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he mentioned that when the director addressed him as Raze on set, everyone followed suit, which helped him internalize the character. Kaushal admitted that he wouldn’t have dared to feel otherwise, given the stature of the historical figure. He credited the director for instilling this belief in him.

Speaking about being compared to a lion, Kaushal revealed that he started watching lion videos to understand their behavior, especially within their families. At one point, his Instagram feed was filled with such content. He observed that lions have an innate sense of ownership over their space, which he found relevant to his role.

On his pre-shoot rituals, Kaushal explained that he relied on music to get into character. He curated a playlist of high-energy instrumental tracks to help him connect with scenes. Before stepping onto the set in full costume, he would spend two minutes alone in his van, playing loud music and giving himself affirmations in front of the mirror. He joked that he had personal rituals in the van that no one needed to know about before he emerged ready for the role.

Discussing upcoming projects, Kaushal said he had stopped overthinking the future, recalling how he never imagined receiving such roles or working with esteemed directors. He confirmed that after wrapping up Love & War, he would begin work on Mahavtar, based on Lord Parshurama. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is currently in the writing and pre-production stage.