Movies | News

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman'

Vicky explained that his father had always encouraged emotional strength within their family, sharing his experiences openly. He recounted that his mother would also recount instances when his father faced adversity in his profession, including being scolded by a senior in front of an entire film crew.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023 22:30:57
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman' 848955

Vicky Kaushal opened up about the challenges his father, stunt director Sham Kaushal, faced in the film industry. Vicky shared that his father had endured moments of humiliation and scolding during his career, and he candidly discussed how his father had even shed tears after being referred to as ‘just a stuntman’ on set.

Vicky explained that his father had always encouraged emotional strength within their family, sharing his experiences openly. He recounted that his mother would also recount instances when his father faced adversity in his profession, including being scolded by a senior in front of an entire film crew.

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman' 848954

Moreover, Vicky shared a valuable piece of advice from his father. Sham Kaushal had emphasized that life wouldn’t always be favourable and that challenges were inevitable, a lesson that he passed on to his sons, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, as mentioned in a report by News 18.

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal’s journey in the world of Indian cinema has been nothing short of remarkable. From his breakthrough role in “Masaan” to becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, he has consistently delivered powerful performances and displayed incredible versatility. As of my last update in September 2021, Vicky’s work front was filled with intriguing projects that showcased his dedication to his craft. His portrayal of freedom fighter Udham Singh in “Sardar Udham Singh” garnered critical acclaim, and he was all set to delve into the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in “Sam Bahadur.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal 848690
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal drops first-look glimpses of him as Bhajan Kumar, watch 847610
Vicky Kaushal drops first-look glimpses of him as Bhajan Kumar, watch
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal's best actor win at National Film Awards 846314
Shoojit Sircar advocates for Vicky Kaushal’s best actor win at National Film Awards
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal's Annoying and Endearing Habits 840679
Katrina Kaif Reveals Husband Vicky Kaushal’s Annoying and Endearing Habits
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’ 837327
Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’
Vicky Kaushal to rope in for Karan Johar’s next, deets inside 832292
Vicky Kaushal to rope in for Karan Johar’s next, deets inside

Latest Stories

Aashika Bhatia spells chic in red crop top and denim mini skirt, see pics 848972
Aashika Bhatia spells chic in red crop top and denim mini skirt, see pics
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics 848688
Malaika Arora Embraces Divine-ness In Strapless White Bodycon Trail Gown, See Pics
Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics 848957
Rashami Desai curls sensuality in satin tie-dye shirt dress, see pics
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit 848894
Watch: Jasmin Bhasin On Mission To Make Herself Flexible And Fit
Priyanka Chopra cheering for husband Nick Jonas during his concert is winning the internet, watch 848946
Priyanka Chopra cheering for husband Nick Jonas during his concert is winning the internet, watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media! 848939
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media!
Read Latest News