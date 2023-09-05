Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman'

Vicky Kaushal opened up about the challenges his father, stunt director Sham Kaushal, faced in the film industry. Vicky shared that his father had endured moments of humiliation and scolding during his career, and he candidly discussed how his father had even shed tears after being referred to as ‘just a stuntman’ on set.

Vicky explained that his father had always encouraged emotional strength within their family, sharing his experiences openly. He recounted that his mother would also recount instances when his father faced adversity in his profession, including being scolded by a senior in front of an entire film crew.

Moreover, Vicky shared a valuable piece of advice from his father. Sham Kaushal had emphasized that life wouldn’t always be favourable and that challenges were inevitable, a lesson that he passed on to his sons, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, as mentioned in a report by News 18.

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal’s journey in the world of Indian cinema has been nothing short of remarkable. From his breakthrough role in “Masaan” to becoming one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, he has consistently delivered powerful performances and displayed incredible versatility. As of my last update in September 2021, Vicky’s work front was filled with intriguing projects that showcased his dedication to his craft. His portrayal of freedom fighter Udham Singh in “Sardar Udham Singh” garnered critical acclaim, and he was all set to delve into the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in “Sam Bahadur.”