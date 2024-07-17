Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk take a dig at ‘kalesh’ videos with their own

The trailer of Bad Newz has managed to strike the right chord with everyone and one of the things that has attracted more than other things is the on-screen chemistry and laughter that was so prevalent. It surely seems that the trio had a blast working on the film, and that has possibly transpired to the screen as well.

What’s even more amazing is that Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk have continued to have immense fun during their promotional spree as well. The bromance of Kaushal and Virk, and the friendship and madness that Kaushal, Virk and Dimri have had in the several promotional tours has been a treat in itself.

And a while ago, they probably dropped the most hilarious video of all and it went instantly viral. The trio enacted a short story video of how a boyfriend and girlfriend are having a good time offering each other chocolate and water but soon the boyfriend, played by Kaushal faints after drinking the water, which was tampered with by the girlfriend, played by Dimri. Then Virk, who plays the other boyfriend comes and goes away with Dimri but the latter, upon eating the chocolate, also faints and this was a result of how Virk and Kaushal saw her scheming against them and hence they tampered with her chocolate. The video ends with Virk and Kaushal doing slow walk in swagger-

This was a dig at how such videos have been viral when TikTok used to be a constant and even after than on the many short video apps as well. You still find such videos enacted by people on Instagram, Mauj and many other short content apps. Calling it ‘multiverse of kalesh’ seemed rather apt.