Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri’s “Bad Newz” Rakes In Rs 9 Crore Approximately On Day 1

The entertaining trio of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are ruling over the audience’s hearts as their film Bad Newz rakes in an impressive nine crore on the first day of release at the box office. Interestingly, this marks Vicky Kaushal’s highest opening day for a family drama. On its first day, the film grossed over rupees 8.50 crore net in India, as per the update by Sacnilk.com.

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It will be interesting to see the film collection over the weekend. On the other hand, the success of the film is evident, as Vicky Kaushal’s dance anthem, ‘Tauba Tauba,’ created a huge buzz all over the internet with the actor’s striking dance moves and dashing personality.

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the film also stars Neha Dhupia in a key role. The comedy family drama also has a special cameo by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective produced the film together. The film is based on true events. In contrast, the comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz in 2019, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The amazing trio is impressing the masses with their stint.