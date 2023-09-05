Movies | News

Video Viral! Shah Rukh Khan blows flying kiss and acknowledges fans during his Tirupati visit

The trio also made a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple to offer their prayers. 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee, is scheduled for a grand release on September 7.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023 17:45:18
Shah Rukh Khan‘s highly anticipated film ‘Jawan’ is set to hit theatres in just two days! Fans are brimming with excitement as the superstar, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani, was spotted arriving in Tirupati on the early morning of Tuesday, September 5. The trio also made a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple to offer their prayers. ‘Jawan,’ directed by Atlee, is scheduled for a grand release on September 7.

There is immense buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen following ‘Pathaan.’ Advance bookings for ‘Jawan’ have already commenced in India and are off to a promising start. After seeking blessings at the Vaishno Devi Shrine last week, SRK made his way to Tirupati today to seek divine blessings ahead of the ‘Jawan’ release. He, along with Suhana Khan, participated in a special darshan at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

In a video making rounds on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan can be observed wearing a blue hooded jacket combined with light brown cargo pants, while being encircled by his security team. Additionally, another video recorded at the temple captures SRK dressed in traditional white attire, where he warmly acknowledges his fans and even sends them an affectionate flying kiss. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan looked gracefully adorned in a white salwar suit.

Notably, Nayanthara, accompanied by her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, also joined Shah Rukh Khan during his visit to Tirupati.

