Vidya Balan used real-life father’s name in the film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’; “just one of those things”

Actor Vidya Balan definitely needs no introduction, as she continues to be a force at the movies, starring in some of the finest over the years. Even though her last film, Neeyat was a bust at the box office, her innings with OTT has been a wild ride. With films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa, Balan kept up with changing times and delivered.

Now she is back in the big screen and doing a romantic comedy after a long time. She co-stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D’Cruz in the film, Do Aur Do Pyaar, that is up for release this week.

Balan, who plays a modern, progressive Palakkad Tamil Kavya Ganeshan in the film drew inspiration from her real father’s name to name the character of her screen father.

Balan’s father’s name is Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Balan, while the name of her screen father is Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Ganeshan.

Laughs Vidya, “It was just one of those things. They knew my father’s name and asked me if they could modify it and use it in the film and i agreed.”

Apart from this, Balan reprises her much-loved and extremely popular character of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is up for release later this year. Balan played Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise and now makes a grand return.