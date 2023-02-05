Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most loved and admired superstars that we all currently have in the South regional entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry and well, that’s why, come what may, Vijay Deverakonda certainly loves to woo people and win them over with her charm in the true and genuine sense of the term. His swag game is quite literally lit and that’s why, come what may, whenever he comes up with a new movie announcement or project ladies and gentlemen, internet totally feels the heat and goes bananas in the true sense of the term. For quite some time, fans were eagerly waiting in awe and anticipation for #VD13 aka his next big project.

Well, finally, we all have special clarity on the same. As per the latest social media post and announcement by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vijay Deverakonda has now teamed up with Parasuram for his next project with Dil Raju. They are now reuniting after the super success of Geetha Govindam. Dil Raju and Shirish are set to produce the film.

We wish the team all the very best for the big collaboration.