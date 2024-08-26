Vikram- “Thangalaan is not another role, it is my other personality”

Thangalaan, an ambitious film that tackles multiple topics and has already garnered immense love and appreciation across the country is all set to have a delayed but anticipated Hindi release on 6th September 2024.

A grand trailer launch recently took place in Mumbai, and being present at the conference, Chiyaan Vikram – the man himself who has shapeshifted into the character of Thangalaan went on to open up about multiple things but mainly expressed how proud he is of the film.

He said, “Mumbai has so many films happening. I feel so glad and humbled that everyone takes cinema so seriously and passionately. I have to thank my cast and crew, especially director Pa. Ranjith for Thangalaan. I wouldn’t say this to be a role, Thangama is another personality of mine. I couldn’t have done the amazing scenes that I have with Parvathy, who plays Gangama, my on-screen wife without her amazing support and generosity. I am very proud of this product and would love to show my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, if I am around. The rigors and turmoil that we have gone through to make this film has been very tough. The history books, hopefully will identify with the weapons, the detailing taken care of in the film. We are so happy to be a part of it.”

So far, the film has already grossed 100 cr worldwide.