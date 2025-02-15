Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Police arrest Suman; Teerth stops her arrest

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) asking Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) to meet him. Suman and Teerth were headed to meet each other when Reva and Rishi hid in Teerth’s car trunk to witness the romantic moment between Suman and Teerth. However, the big revelation happened when Vikram (Angad Hasija) showed his cunning intentions and beat up Teerth. Reva saw the face of Vikram and was shocked. Teerth was beaten badly after which he needed medical care. Suman rushed him to the hospital where they both got stuck in the lift of the hospital. There was a showdown between Teerth and Suman when Teerth accused Suman of trying to kill her baby before birth. Suman continued to say that Rishi was not his kid.

The upcoming episode will see Vikram being tensed about the fact that Reva saw him while hitting Teerth. The police team will come and will arrest Suman as Suman was found at the incident spot where Teerth was attacked. However, Teerth will stop the police from arresting Suman and will tell them that he saw Suman in front of him, trying to help him when he was attacked.

The police will question Reva when Vikram will get tensed.

Will Vikram’s act get exposed?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.