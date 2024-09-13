With increase in number of screens in it’s second week, Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan Hindi on its way to Become a Sleeper Hit!

The release of Thangalaan has indeed created a stir. Having captured the hearts of the masses with its intriguing and gripping story, along with the flawless performances of the cast, the film has been setting new standards of success in the South. The film crossed the mark of 100 Cr. at the South box office. With strong word of mouth, the film saw great demand from exhibitors in the North for its Hindi release, and as soon as it was released, it began to establish a strong presence.

Thangalaan in Hindi is gaining momentum with each passing day. The film, which opened to amazing reviews, is now witnessing a surge in its screen count in its second week, with an increase of 150 screens compared to its opening week. With overwhelmingly positive reviews, the film is going from strength to strength in the North. The film is emerging as a sleeper hit.

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi observed, “Thangalaan had a limited release, but in the screen count that it has, it’s actually catching up. It’s going from strength to strength. Word of mouth will spread, and more people will take to it quickly.”

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry’s trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Thangalaan is a film with a unique subject that brings a different story. The film narrates a story that has the elements of mystic realism. With this, it also showcases has mythological aspect in the story, making it more relevant.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film released in Hindi on August 30th. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.