Chiyaan Vikram: “Thangalaan for me is something that I have waited all my life”

Since its release in South Indian cinemas earlier in August, ‘Thangalaan’ has garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling narrative and strong performances. Both fans and critics have praised the film’s powerful storytelling, with particular attention given to Chiyaan Vikram’s portrayal of the titular character. His transformative performance as Thangalaan has resonated deeply with audiences, highlighting his ability to fully immerse himself in complex roles.

In a recent conversation, Vikram opened up about what ‘Thangalaan’ means to him and expressed his gratitude to director Pa. Ranjith, quoting, “Thangalaan for me is something that I have waited for all my life. I have done some amazing roles and thanks to Ranjit, he has actually put me right there in the middle of something so interesting. I think it is going to be a tough time to get another role which will come any close to this.”

With ‘Thangalaan’ receiving immense love from fans, Vikram’s portrayal is being hailed as career-defining. ‘Thangalaan’ has emerged as another cinematic spectacle from the South, bringing to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time of its discovery by the British. The film delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their own purposes. With its unique concept, ‘Thangalaan’ continues the South Indian film industry’s tradition of offering audiences fresh and innovative narratives, standing out as yet another example of the South’s commitment to pushing boundaries in the industry.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ was released in South Indian theaters on August 15 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi nationwide on September 6. ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.