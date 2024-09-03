‘Thangalaan’ Director Pa. Ranjith Thanks Kolar Gold Fields Locals With ‘Thank You’ Slide in Credits

With ‘Thangalaan’ making its debut in South Indian theaters earlier in August and recently surpassing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office, Pa. Ranjith’s direction has once again proven its impact and appeal. The film has been praised for its attention to minute details, and one such detail includes a noteworthy touch at the start of the film; a special thank you slide in the opening credits to the locals of Kolar Gold Fields.

‘Thangalaan’ was shot on a location consisting of residents who had moved to Kolar generations ago from Chennai. The support from these individuals and miners was pivotal to the film’s authenticity and execution, and director Pa. Ranjith thus expresses his appreciation for the people of Kolar in the opening credits, acknowledging the integral role of the local community.

‘Thangalaan’ has emerged as another cinematic spectacle from the South, bringing to life the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time of its discovery by the British. The film delves into how the British exploited and looted these gold fields for their own purposes. With its unique concept, ‘Thangalaan’ continues the South Indian film industry’s tradition of offering audiences fresh and innovative narratives, standing out as yet another example of the South’s commitment to pushing boundaries in the industry.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ was released in South Indian theaters on August 15 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to release in Hindi nationwide on September 6. ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.