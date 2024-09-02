Only 4 Days Left! Thangalaan Hindi Hits Theatres on 6th September!

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan has taken the box office by storm since its release on Independence Day. With stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline, the film has captivated audiences across. Now, this Southern sensation is all set to make its mark in the North with its Hindi release on 6th September. The overwhelming response from the South has sparked high demand from exhibitors, setting the stage for Thangalaan to shine in the Hindi market as well.

As the Hindi release date approaches, the filmmakers shared an exciting new poster featuring Chiyaan Vikram on social media, kicking off the countdown with just 4 days to go. The post was captioned:

“Witness the power and glory transforming the lives of people in #Thangalaan 🔥

North India Release in 4 days 💙

#ThangalaanFromSep6th “

View Instagram Post 1: Only 4 Days Left! Thangalaan Hindi Hits Theatres on 6th September!

Thangalaan is a cinematic marvel that dives into the true story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during their discovery by the British, who exploited these rich resources for their gain. This film continues the South Indian cinema’s legacy of delivering fresh and innovative content, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse of creativity.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, and featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, Thangalaan originally released on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version will debut on 6th September, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.