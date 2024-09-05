Did you know? Director Pa. Ranjith took inspiration from Naga Mythology for Thangalaan!

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan has arrived with a story that is both distinct and captivating. The film has been creating waves since its release and is all set to hit theaters in the North with its Hindi release on September 6th. Based on true events, the film revolves around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. Director Pa. Ranjith drew inspiration from Naga mythology, which is also evident in the film.

Thangalaan is a story rooted in Naga mythology. The Nagas are a divine or semi-divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings that reside in the netherworld. Glimpses of this mythology can be seen in Thangalaan, as the characters and other cast members don costumes and adopt lifestyles reminiscent of the Nagas. This theme forms the backdrop of the film.

Moreover, India is rich in mythological stories, and it is a country abundant in storytelling traditions. Films like Stree, Kalki, and Munjya have started to bring these stories to the forefront. Remarkably, Thangalaan is the first film to showcase mystic realism in such a powerful way.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on September 6th. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.