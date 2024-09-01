Countdown Begins! Just 5 days to go for Thangalaan Hindi! Releasing on 6th September!

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan has indeed created a phenomenal success with its release on Independence Day. With its enthralling visuals, amazing performances, and captivating story, the film is ruling the hearts of the audience. Amid this, the film is now all set to cast its magic in the North with its Hindi release on 6th September. Given the fabulous response in the South, the demand from exhibitors for its Hindi release has been rising, further guaranteeing the film’s amazing performance in the North.

As Thangalaan Hindi is set for its release on 6th September, the makers took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster featuring Chiyaan Vikram, starting the countdown by marking 5 days until the North India release. They further wrote the caption –

“A legendary tale of the pursuit of gold and justice

#Thangalaan North India Release in 5 days

#ThangalaanFromSep6th”

Thangalaan is yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when they were discovered by the British, who exploited and looted them for their own purposes. The film continues the South Indian film industry’s trend of bringing unique concepts to audiences. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on 6th September. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.