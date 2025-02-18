Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Suman to part ways with Rishi; Has Teerth won the battle?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Vikram (Angad Hasija) turning out to be the obsessive lover of Suman (Ashnoor Kaur), all ready to even harm Teerth (Zain Imam). We saw him attack Teerth, after which Suman rushed him to the hospital. We saw Teerth initially putting the blame on Suman but later saving her as Rishi hated him for getting his mother arrested. We also wrote about Reva being the only person who has seen the darker side of Vikram.

Suman was worried about losing Rishi as Teerth was determined to find out whether he was his son. The upcoming episode will see Teerth take the DNA samples for testing. Suman will decide to part ways with her son, but keep him protected under her family’s care. She will discretely plan to send Rishi to Bhumi, so that he can remain safe, away from Teerth. Suman will be seen shedding tears near a sleeping Rishi, thinking of the possibility of having to stay away from him. However, she will determined to send him off so that he can be safe.

What will happen next?

