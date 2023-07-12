ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read

Vivek Agnihotri expressed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller, "Jawan," will achieve the status of an "all-time blockbuster."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 20:46:18
Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read 833183

In a recent tweet, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller, “Jawan,” will achieve the status of an “all-time blockbuster.” Agnihotri further emphasized that he does not consider himself to be part of the conventional Bollywood game, where clashes between films and stars are frequently discussed by the media.

Responding to a user’s challenge to release his film “The Vaccine War” alongside SRK’s “Jawan,” Agnihotri made it clear that his film is of a smaller scale compared to the star-studded productions. He urged viewers to appreciate “The Vaccine War,” which sheds light on India’s significant triumph in a war that many may be unfamiliar with. By making this statement, Agnihotri aimed to divert attention towards his film’s subject matter, highlighting its importance and unique narrative.

As anticipation builds for both “Jawan” and “The Vaccine War,” it will be interesting to witness how these contrasting projects resonate with audiences. While Agnihotri is confident in the blockbuster potential of SRK’s film, he hopes that viewers will also recognize and appreciate the significance of “The Vaccine War” and its depiction of a lesser-known chapter in Indian history.

He wrote, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about.”

Here take a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
JAWAN PREVUE FEATURES THE ‘KING KHAN’ RAP TRACK WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY Grammy-nominated RAJA KUMARI 833142
JAWAN PREVUE FEATURES THE ‘KING KHAN’ RAP TRACK WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY Grammy-nominated RAJA KUMARI
I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of" Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for 'Jawan' 833039
I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of” Says director Atlee replying to Shah Rukh Khan as he expressed his gratitude for ‘Jawan’
Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read 832945
Shah Rukh Khan’s word of gratitude for Vijay Sethupathi wins Internet, read
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global 832871
Brand Power: Popular Indian Personalities Who Have Gone Global
Auto Draft 832654
SRK’s Jawan Prevue Shatters all previous records! As the video with the highest views ever in 24 hrs for any Indian Film
JAWAN PREVUE OUT NOW! SRK’s most ambitious film’s prevue takes the internet by storm 832248
JAWAN PREVUE OUT NOW! SRK’s most ambitious film’s prevue takes the internet by storm
Latest Stories
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon
Viral Photos: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught all mushy in Lisbon 833180
Viral Photos: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught all mushy in Lisbon
RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio 833177
RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty 833157
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry as newly married couple in ‘Aradhya’ wins internet 833173
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry as newly married couple in ‘Aradhya’ wins internet
Read Latest News