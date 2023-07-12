Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read

In a recent tweet, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his belief that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller, “Jawan,” will achieve the status of an “all-time blockbuster.” Agnihotri further emphasized that he does not consider himself to be part of the conventional Bollywood game, where clashes between films and stars are frequently discussed by the media.

Responding to a user’s challenge to release his film “The Vaccine War” alongside SRK’s “Jawan,” Agnihotri made it clear that his film is of a smaller scale compared to the star-studded productions. He urged viewers to appreciate “The Vaccine War,” which sheds light on India’s significant triumph in a war that many may be unfamiliar with. By making this statement, Agnihotri aimed to divert attention towards his film’s subject matter, highlighting its importance and unique narrative.

As anticipation builds for both “Jawan” and “The Vaccine War,” it will be interesting to witness how these contrasting projects resonate with audiences. While Agnihotri is confident in the blockbuster potential of SRK’s film, he hopes that viewers will also recognize and appreciate the significance of “The Vaccine War” and its depiction of a lesser-known chapter in Indian history.

He wrote, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about.”

Here take a look-