When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’

Bollywood and controversy go hand-in-hand. Our Bollywood celebs, usually known to be diplomatic and politically correct, however often slip up and land in a foot-in-mouth situation, usually by making a statement that does not sit well with the public. Today, we bring you a list of Bollywood celebs who ended up calling India ‘unsafe’. Read on:

Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats, finally opened up on his security and shared his experience on how he is dealing with it. As per reports in Hindustan Times, in a new interview, which was held in Dubai, Salman said that there was no fear of threats and he was totally safe in the UAE. He added that there is a problem in India. Speaking with Aap Ki Adalat, Salman said, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a threat that’s why the security is there. I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a line in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, ‘They have to be lucky once, I have to be lucky 100 times’. I got to be very careful, very careful.”

He also added, “I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India k andar thoda sa hai problem. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days.”

Once, according to reports in India Today, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also said that he is worried for children in today’s India. He’s worried because he imagines a situation where his children may be surrounded by an angry mob and asked: “Are you Hindu or Muslim?”

“My children will have no answer,” Naseeruddin Shah says, “Because we chose not to give a religious education to our children.” Naseeruddin Shah also says that there is a “poison” that has spread in the Indian society. “It will be very difficult to capture this djinn [genie] back into the bottle.” “There is complete impunity for those who take the law into their own hands,” Naseeruddin says. “We have already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance [in today’s India] than that of a police officer.” Here, Naseeruddin was referring to the recent Bulandshahr violence in which a police officer was killed by a mob.

In his controversial statement in 2015, Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, said in an interview, “As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents,” he had said when asked to comment on perception of rising intolerance. “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’ That’s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day,” he had said as per reports in Economics Times.

After the controversy broke out over his remarks, Aamir came out with a clarification, asserting that he stood by what he said and “neither I, nor my wife Kiran, have any intention of leaving the country.” “I never said India was intolerant or I wanted to leave the country. I also understand the emotions of those who were hurt. I would like to say that my statement was misunderstood and to some extent media is responsible for it. I was born here and I will die here,” Aamir said at a press conference here on the eve of of his 2006 superhit “Rang De Basanti” completing ten years. He added, “Our country is diverse with so many languages, culture…no other country has so much diversity as India,” he said, adding, “Whenever I go abroad I can’t stay away from my country more than two weeks. I get homesick”.

As per reports in Indian Express, talks about the growing intolerance in India and also adds how not being secular is a crime. Talking to India Today TV, he said, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance.” He continued, “It is stupid… It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue, not just an issue… Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot.”

Later, talking to Mid Day, he said, “I talk about something and it is misconstrued, and I get into trouble. That’s a nuisance.” Broaching on his controversial comment, he said, “Like that thing which blew up recently — I never said India is intolerant. When I was asked about it, I said I wouldn’t like talking about it, but when they insisted, I had just said that the youth should concentrate on making this a secular, progressive country.”

