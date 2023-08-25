ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes

In recent years, the Indian film industry has witnessed a remarkable shift towards more inclusive and progressive storytelling. From characters who defy societal expectations to actors who champion gender equality, Bollywood is undergoing a transformation that reflects the changing dynamics of society.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 16:08:03
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696

Bollywood has long been associated with larger-than-life portrayals of characters and traditional gender roles. However, a new wave of filmmakers and actors is redefining these norms, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers. In recent years, the Indian film industry has witnessed a remarkable shift towards more inclusive and progressive storytelling. From characters who defy societal expectations to actors who champion gender equality, Bollywood is undergoing a transformation that reflects the changing dynamics of society.

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being hailed for its modern approach to family saga by retaining Indian sentiments. In a very subtle, but extremely entertaining way, the maker has managed to blur stereotypical gender lines. In the centre of it all, is a Kathak jugalbandi. At the Durga Puja pandal, Rocky and Chandon Chatterjee – two men – seize the opportunity to perform a song traditionally associated with women. Ranveer and the talented Tota Roy Choudhury, portraying Alia’s father, create a significant moment in the movie when they break into dance with Dola Re Dola track. The dance sequence surprised the audience, and their excitement was visible in the theatres with their hooting and clapping.

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845671

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun’s role in ‘Ki And Ka’ turned traditional gender roles on their head. Playing the character of Kabir, a husband who chose to be a homemaker, Kapoor broke away from the societal expectations placed on men. The film not only celebrated the role of homemakers but also underscored the significance of equality within relationships. Arjun’s portrayal of Kabir sent a powerful message that men, too, can challenge norms and pursue their passions, regardless of societal pressures.

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845677

Akshay Kumar: Akshay’s ‘Padman’ shattered taboos surrounding menstruation and showcased a progressive male character who championed women’s rights. Akshay’s portrayal of a man challenging societal norms and advocating for women’s well-being challenged the traditional image of a Bollywood hero. By addressing a topic rarely discussed in mainstream cinema, Akshay contributed to a broader dialogue on gender equality.

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845690

Neena Gupta: From raising a daughter to asking for an equal paycheck, Neena did many right deeds. The same she did in Badhai Ho, in which she played the role of a woman in her 50s who wants to keep her baby without thinking about society.

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845694

Deepika Padukone: Piku has Deepika Padukone playing a modern woman, who is financially independent. In a country that is biased towards the ‘boy child’, hoping that the boy will grow up and take care of his parents, Piku explores the relationship that a 30-something woman shares with her old father. She is the caretaker and a woman who manages her own business.

When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845691

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia 845675
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari 845673
I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi 845572
Sushi Fish is my erotica food: Shabaaz Abdullah Badi
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat 845576
Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik 845555
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series 845556
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series
Latest Stories
Phuket Diaries: Jannat Zubair makes jaw-dropping statement in tie-dye maxi dress 845706
Phuket Diaries: Jannat Zubair makes jaw-dropping statement in tie-dye maxi dress
Teri Aadat 2 clocks 1M views in hours: Anushka Sen shares exclusive BTS moments 845664
Teri Aadat 2 clocks 1M views in hours: Anushka Sen shares exclusive BTS moments
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer decides to part ways with Amrita 845658
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer decides to part ways with Amrita
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves the day 845642
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves the day
Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude 845600
Mahesh Bhatt is overjoyed as Alia wins National Award for Gangubai, latter shares note of gratitude
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal troubled by his past 845638
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal troubled by his past
Read Latest News