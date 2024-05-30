When Hrithik Roshan revealed about being ‘almost drowned’ while shooting for ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is known to have gone through major lengths in his career over the years in order to perfect a scene which at times would have been detrimental to his health.

Over the years, Roshan has also been very vocal about it but recently, an old interview of the actor started doing the rounds and had the people on social media talking about it. This is from the time Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai had come out and made Roshan a sensation.

However, in an old interview with BBC, Roshan talked about the famous underway scene which was a high point in the film, as that’s when Roshan’s character, Rohit dies.

Karan Thapar, the show host, asked Roshan whether he himself shot the scene or if there was a stuntman who did it.

To this Roshan went on to say, “That was me, it was me yeah, 45 feet (underwater) I think, if I can get, yeah 45 feet underwater and sitting for three hours. I almost drowned. It was fun because it looked great. So, everything that you know works out for film is worth it.”

For the uninitiated, Roshan made his debut with the film, where the film became a monstrous hit and propelled Roshan to overnight stardom. The film also marked the debut of Ameesha Patel and the film was directed by Rakesh Roshan.