When Shah Rukh Khan said he finds his stardom ‘shocking’, watch throwback video

In a candid and reflective throwback interview, that is going viral now, Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan opened up about his humble beginnings as a middle-class boy in Delhi and his astonishing journey to becoming an addiction and adulation of millions of Indians. The interviewer posed the question, wondering if the young Shahrukh, who used to take a DDC bus to school and pursued mass communication from Jamia, ever imagined himself attaining such unprecedented fame and adoration. In response, SRK expressed his genuine surprise at the overwhelming love and admiration he receives from his fans, acknowledging that while he always knew he could act and was dedicated to honing his craft, he never anticipated the level of stardom he would achieve.

The actor humbly attributed his success to a higher power, acknowledging the blessings of his mother and the possibility of being one of the “greatest looks on A.” SRK’s awe-inspiring journey from an aspiring actor to a global icon serves as a reminder that dreams can become a reality, and anything is possible with dedication and a touch of destiny.

The interviewer asked, “So when you were a middle class boy in Delhi, you know, taking a DDC bus to school, doing a mass Comm from Jamia, did you ever feel that Shahrukh Khan would ever become the addiction, adulation of millions of Indians?”

To this, SRK says, “I never thought that I’ve.” He adds, “I find it quite shocking, I mean I find it quite surprising, I knew I could act, I knew my craft, I know a little bit of it now, Not that I can make claims, I know everything about it and I work very hard, Besides that, when I see people saying it to me because you know, we we are a little removed now because I just do my job and get back home, That’s my life when I go to like a public place, And then there are so many people loving me and shouting for me, It is not only surprising, it’s not even something that I bargain for, It’s absolutely stupendous and shocking, And I believe that if this is possible, then anything is possible in the world, I never thought that with my looks, with my way of speaking, I knew could I could act, but I didn’t know that I would become a big star, It’s not, I realize it’s not because of me, There has to be either a power above, What is my mother’s blessings? Or I’m just one of the greatest looks on A?”

