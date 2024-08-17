Why is Nora Fatehi limping with a walking stick? Fans speculate

Actor and performer Nora Fatehi has been around for a while now, where the lady shines everywhere and how! From making red-carpet appearances to making a mark with her fashion statement, from showing off her dance moves to being a part of multiple films and shows, Fatehi is indeed here, there and everywhere.

The fans of the actor wait with bated breath to see where she is headed next and once again, she made sure to turn heads with her recent appearance. Fatehi looked radiant with her attire as she came on the carpet and posed for the paps at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

And while that was enough to have everyone notice, one development actually shocked others and had people talking about it as well. To everyone’s surprise, Fatehi walked around on the carpet with a cane. That’s right. Fatehi had a walking cane stick as she took its support to walk around on the carpet-

This indeed had her fans instantly worried about why she is sporting a stick and if her leg is injured too much. From ‘What happened to her leg?’ to ‘I hope she is okay’ and several other comments, social media was flooded with remarks on that. We also hope that she is recovering as soon as possible. On the work front, Fatehi will next be seen in the ambitious Netflix project, The Royals.