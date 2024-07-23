Woah! Did You Know? Mukesh Chhabra was gifted a bungalow by Suniel Shetty; here’s why

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra is no stranger to the industry, where today, he is one of the most prolific casting directors and also a fine filmmaker having directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara. Chhabra also hosts his talk show, The Bombay Dream, which has hosted several filmmakers and they have gone on to share several anecdotes.

On a similar note, being one of the best out there, Chhabra has his share of stories to share and on that note, a similar thing happened recently, when he appeared on a podcast with BHARTI TV. Talking about the man himself, actor Suniel Shetty, Chhabra would share a story that not only do many people not know but also highlights Shetty’s incredible humility and humanity.

He mentioned that when he started flourishing as a casting director, Shetty had a bungalow called 160 in Aram Nagar, Mumbai. At that time, he cast Shetty’s daughter, Athiya in the film Hero. When asked by him as to was he (Chhabra) working in such a small office, he mentioned that he is in a lot fo pressure. Chhabra mentioned that Shetty never blows his own trumpet but he just handed over his bungalow to him and told him it is yours. He also asked him to not worry about the rent.

Chhabra then mentioned that as he started his work there, decorated the office, had a new logo and integrated the office, When he opened the office, many of his friends turned up including Rajkummar Rao. Gradually, they reached a stage of having multiple offices in Delhi, Chandigarh and London.

It is indeed such a great gesture by Shetty.