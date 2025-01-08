Alia Bhatt Inspired Best Hairstyles To Rock Bossy Pantsuit Style

Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. Apart from being a fine actress in town, she is a true fashion gem who often brings new styles and sets trends. While hairstyle is one of the most important factors in fashion, this time, we have gathered some of the best hairstyles inspired by the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt to rock your bossy pantsuit appearance.

1) Puffy Low Ponytail

Wearing an iconic all-white royal pantsuit, Alia Bhatt looked nothing short of a fairytale princess. To highlight her outfit properly, the actress styled her hair in a messy, puffy low ponytail, which also added a cool vibe to her overall appearance. With diamond earrings and pinkish makeup, the actress rocked her look.

2) Wavy Hairstyle

In a European-style corset top with baggy black and cargo-style bottoms, the actress added a funky touch to her bossy vibes. She opted to keep her short hair loose and styled in waves, adding a wow factor. With minimal makeup and golden earrings, she rocked her look.

3) Bubble Low Ponytail

Wearing a shiny black striped all-black tailored pantsuit, Alia Bhatt looked like a queen. She styled her, complimenting her appearance in a mid-part bubble low ponytail and flying flicks on her face, giving her a sophisticated appearance. The gold stud looked stunning in her style. With her sassy attitude and style, the actress is ruling over hearts.