Ananya Panday embraces the colour of the season with a chic red co-ord set [Photos]

Ananya Panday is embracing the holiday spirit early with a captivating red look that combines sophistication and festive charm. The actress took to social media to share her stunning outfit, captioning it “Colour of the season,” while her stylist posted the images with the phrase, “Tis the season ❤️‍.”

The ensemble, photographed by celebrity photographer Sheldon Santos, showcases Ananya in a backless co-ord set that exudes modern elegance. The outfit features a sleeveless top with a bateau neckline and a form-fitting silhouette, complemented by high-waisted, straight-leg pants. The criss-cross ribbon detailing on the back adds a daring touch to the design, elevating the overall look with its contemporary flair.

Ananya’s footwear choice perfectly complements the bold outfit. She opted for embellished pointed stilettos from Jimmy Choo, a brand she represents as its ambassador. The shoes, adorned with elegant ribbon details, add a touch of luxury to the ensemble. She further accessorized with gold hoop earrings, stacked stud earrings, and statement rings, all of which introduced a warm metallic contrast to the vivid red.

Her hairstyle, a sleek top knot with a center part, enhanced the polished vibe of the look, maintaining an air of refined elegance. Her makeup was kept soft yet striking, with smoky eyes, a glowing complexion, and subtle pink lips, offering a balanced contrast to her bold attire.

With this ensemble, Ananya Panday effortlessly blends high-fashion with the festive spirit, showcasing her ability to make a statement with color and style. This red-hot look is sure to inspire many as the holiday season approaches.