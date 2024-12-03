Ananya Panday’s Bodycon Gown Or Kareena Kapoor’s Chic Saree: Whose Shimmery Fit Is Perfect For This Wedding?

Ananya Pande and Kareena Kapoor are renowned names in Bollywood known for their amazing performances on screen. Besides that, they have an impeccable sense of fashion, often bringing out-of-the-box collections, leaving onlookers in awe with their irresistible allure. This time, Ananya showcased her western style in a shimmery bodycon gown, and Kareena flaunted her desi girl charm with a silver chic saree. It will be interesting to find out whose fit is perfect for this wedding season.

Ananya Panday’s Shimmery Bodycon Gown

Oh, so stunning! Ananya is an absolute show-stealer in this shimmery gown. The silver shimmer grabs our attention, and one cannot deny the allure and grace this outfit brings to Ananya’s style. The butterfly neckline strapless bodycon accentuates the actress’s sharp collarbones, followed by the bodycon bottom defining her hourglass figure, making us in awe of her beauty. With beautiful curls, soft makeup, a diamond choker, small earrings, and matching silver toe-point heels, the actress looked gorgeous.

Kareena Kapoor’s Silver Chic Saree

Once again, Kareena reigns as a queen with her chic six-yard elegance. The actress wore a sparkling silver saree embellished with shimmer, giving her an eye-catching vibe. To flaunt her desi girl charm, she paired it with a silver slip blouse with a backless detail highlighting her stunning figure. In the chic shimmers, Kareena personifies glamour and elegance. Her clean girl low bun, bold black eyes, nude makeup, and small diamond earrings made her look wow.

When comparing Ananya and Kareena, we cannot pick anyone’s outfit because we love both looks, and you can wear both styles, one for the marriage ceremony and the other for the reception.