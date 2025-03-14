Ananya Panday’s Seychelles Diaries: Stylish Beach Looks That Stole the Spotlight

Ananya Panday recently shared glimpses from her getaway in Seychelles, giving a peek into her vacation and fashion choices. The scenic backdrop featured blue waters, green landscapes, and vibrant local spots, setting the perfect mood for a summer retreat.

Her travel wardrobe featured two standout looks, both suited for a beachside escape. In the first outfit, she chose a bandeau top paired with a leopard-print skirt, bringing together a chic yet effortless combination. Completing the look, she carried a Chanel Mary Janes bag, embracing understated luxury. Instead of the usual wavy locks often seen at the beach, she styled her hair sleek and tucked behind her ears.

For the second look, Ananya opted for a colourful maxi dress with geometric patterns. The outfit featured tank straps, a scoop neckline, and a thigh-high slit, making it ideal for a relaxed day by the shore. The breezy silhouette added to the ease of movement, capturing the essence of a tropical vacation.

Alongside exploring the natural beauty of Seychelles, Ananya visited local markets and quaint cafés, adding a cultural touch to her trip. Her travel album reflected a mix of leisure and adventure, offering a glimpse into her time away from the sets.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Call Me Bae and CTRL. She will soon be back on screens with Chand Mera Dil, keeping fans eager for her next release.