Ananya Panday’s Trendy Inspiration For New Bride To Rock In Red Saree- See Pics

Ananya Panday never ceases to impress with her style. The talented actress is known not just for her stints in hot films but also for her masterpiece outfit choices that set her different from others. She has the knack for rocking every look, whether wearing a pantsuit, lehenga or mini dress. This time, the actress is serving goals in her red saree glam for new brides. Take a look below.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a post showcasing her breathtaking side in a red saree. The saree has intricate threadwork around the borders with sparkling details and traditional prints. The heavily embellished saree looked like a perfect example of regal glam. The intricate details highlight the creativity of Indian craft skills. She teamed her look with a matching embellished blouse with fine details and sparkling sequins. The plunge neckline added a sizzling touch. In the stunning saree, Ananya combines timeless charm with modernity, serving goals for new brides.

The Dream Girl actress ditched accessories to rock her traditional look with a beautiful diamond choker necklace, adding a statement touch. Keeping it simple, Ananya styled her hair clean-combed and half-secured, enhancing her facial structure. The smokey eyes with red blushing cheeks and nude red lips suited her look while the small bindi added a desi touch. Overall, Ananya made us fall for her beauty in a royal charm, and we couldn’t resist her aura.