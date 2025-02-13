Deepika Padukone Proves She’s A Fashion Icon In Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown – See Pics

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning comeback with her fashion. After ruling over hearts with her first look as a showstopper at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary celebrations after giving birth to baby girl Dua Padukone Singh, she made a bold and beautiful statement in a stunning black off-shoulder gown at Cartier’s 25th anniversary. She looked as gorgeous as ever, setting the stage on fire.

For the photos, Deepika dressed her look in a statement pick. The deep plunge butterfly neckline with off-shoulder full sleeves accentuates her edgy collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The long gown has a flowy fit, creating a dreamy look, while the ruffle edges add a playful vibe. In the classic black shade, the Pathan actress effortlessly showcased her signature style, balancing boldness and beauty.

Her huge gown creates an aura that only Deepika can rock. Her sleek, clean, combed hairstyle with a ribbon bow looks simple yet complements her appearance. Her black smokey eyes give her a dramatic look, which the actress makes look like a masterpiece, pairing with a beautiful green pearl, zebra print, and red test drop stone detail, adding a popular touch.

Deepika Padukone embraced the look with effortless grace and allure throughout the photos. Her new look is undoubtedly setting new trends, proving that the actress is a true style icon.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone appeared in films like Pathan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD. She also played a cameo role as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 8 September 2024. They named her Dua Padukone Singh.