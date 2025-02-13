Deepika Padukone makes a stunning comeback with her fashion. After ruling over hearts with her first look as a showstopper at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary celebrations after giving birth to baby girl Dua Padukone Singh, she made a bold and beautiful statement in a stunning black off-shoulder gown at Cartier’s 25th anniversary. She looked as gorgeous as ever, setting the stage on fire.

For the photos, Deepika dressed her look in a statement pick. The deep plunge butterfly neckline with off-shoulder full sleeves accentuates her edgy collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The long gown has a flowy fit, creating a dreamy look, while the ruffle edges add a playful vibe. In the classic black shade, the Pathan actress effortlessly showcased her signature style, balancing boldness and beauty.

Deepika Padukone Proves She's A Fashion Icon In Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown – See Pics 936716

Deepika Padukone Proves She's A Fashion Icon In Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown – See Pics 936717

Deepika Padukone Proves She's A Fashion Icon In Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown – See Pics 936718

Deepika Padukone Proves She's A Fashion Icon In Stunning Black Off-Shoulder Gown – See Pics 936719

Her huge gown creates an aura that only Deepika can rock. Her sleek, clean, combed hairstyle with a ribbon bow looks simple yet complements her appearance. Her black smokey eyes give her a dramatic look, which the actress makes look like a masterpiece, pairing with a beautiful green pearl, zebra print, and red test drop stone detail, adding a popular touch.

Deepika Padukone embraced the look with effortless grace and allure throughout the photos. Her new look is undoubtedly setting new trends, proving that the actress is a true style icon.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone appeared in films like Pathan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD. She also played a cameo role as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 8 September 2024. They named her Dua Padukone Singh.