Disha Patani is well-known for her role in the recent film “Kalki 2898 AD,” in which she appeared alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie received outstanding reviews from both critics and audiences. In addition to her acting skills, Disha is a noted fashion icon in the Bollywood industry. She even gets trolled for her bold fashion choices, but that doesn’t stop her from sharing. She frequently shares pictures on Instagram showcasing her bold figure. Recently, Disha wowed her fans with a stunning western look. Take a look at the photos below!

In her latest Instagram post, Disha Patani shared photos of herself wearing a stunning floor-length beige gown with a high-side slit. The outfit features a figure-hugging silhouette, a plunging halterneck line, and a daring backless pattern with two knots at the lower side, giving it a sensual look. The thigh-high slit highlights Disha’s toned legs, and the sheer fabric drapes beautifully. The backless bodycon design offers a stylish and daring appearance, combining classic glamour with a modern edge, making it a standout piece in her wardrobe.

Hairstyle And Makeup For Beige Gown

Disha Patani wore a side-parted wavy open hairstyle, elegantly completing her overall look. She complemented her bold appearance with flawless makeup, featuring a brown foundation base, peach blush on her cheeks, and glossy lips. As accessories, she opted for gold bracelets and rings, adding a touch of sophistication without overshadowing the gown. The photoshoot captured Disha Patani in various poses, highlighting the gown’s elegant design and striking features. Each shot was meticulously styled to emphasize her confidence and poise, making the shoot a visual treat for fans.

