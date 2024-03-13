Ethereal Elegance: Monalisa Takes Center Stage In A Red And Green Saree; See Pics

Monalisa is an Indian actress who mostly works in the Bhojpur Entertainment Industry. She has worked in several films and television series, earning recognition for her performances. The lovely actress never fails to surprise with her desi elegance. Once again, in her most recent images, the diva elevates the fashion scene by embracing her style in a traditional saree. At the same time, she redefined ethnic fashion with a red and green saree. And if you’re wondering how she did it, check out her latest photographs.

Monalisa’s Ethnic Saree Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked regal in a red and green saree and shared a picture series of herself on Instagram. The diva appeared in a green and gold work embellished deep V-neckline, sleeveless blouse, and paired with green with gold threadwork embroidered silk saree with a red and gold pleated tucked end piece. The diva fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle with loose bangs. She opted for nude shade makeup with shimmery highlighted cheeks and nude brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a white and magenta necklace, earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles. In the pictures, the diva gives hot postures for the photoshoot with a stunning smile.

