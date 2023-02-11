Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon is in the spotlight with her upcoming releases and successful films in the industry. Also, she recently won Filmfare Award for being the Best Female Actress. Besides her amazing on-screen appearance in the films, the diva often makes it to headlines with a style file. She has been snapped at events, parties, award functions, etc., with her sartorial fashion choices. And one thing we notice throughout her appearances is that the actress chooses black as her all-time slayer outfit. So, today let’s check out Kriti Sanon’s some of the best moments in chic black ensembles.

Ruffle Game

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon wore a black ruffle dress. The outfit has a thigh-high slit and butterfly neckline, emphasizing her cl*avage. This outfit is by Aak: Ch. A pair of gold earrings and bangles elevated the black dress glam. She looked stunning in pictures making a heartthrob gaze in pictures.

Leather Love

Heropanti star Kriti loves black, which is proven through her majority-black looks. The actress made fans crazy with her latex one-shoulder dress. She posed and flaunted her sexy legs in pictures. The smokey look, hairstyle, and black heels added to her sizzling style. This dress is by Frow.

Fishtail Bodycon

Kriti Sanon looked picturesque, wrapped in a black bodycon gown with a fishtail edge. Pair of traditional kadas and nude makeup gave her an artistic appearance. She posed for the Vogue magazine cover page. The curvaceous curves and toned figure made fans’ jaws drop.

Glittery Glow

Kriti Sanon exudes hotness in a shimmery black lehenga. She styled herself in a shimmery black bralette paired with a long skirt and matching dupatta. A diamond necklace accessorized her look. Bold eye makeup, nude lipstick, and blushed cheeks rounded her appearance. A wavy hairstyle uplifted her look.

Which chic black style did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.