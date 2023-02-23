The Saree will always be connected with pleasure. In any event, the conventional six yards have an unrivaled beauty and grace! In India, where tradition and variety are always valued, the saree is an obvious choice for everyone. Sarees will always be in your heart, whether you are a fashionista or a celebrity.

Malavika Mohanan is among today’s most daring and compelling South regional entertainment business artists. Malavika Mohanan has a lengthy history of producing high-quality work in the South Asian entertainment business. Her significant work is best visible in the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. We are always in for a visual treat with her accomplishments throughout the years. Malavika Mohanan has gained attention for her cinema appearances and active and entertaining social media presence.

Every time Malavika Mohanan shares a breathtaking and drool-worthy photo or video of herself on her Instagram profile to melt the hearts of her admirers, the internet melts in awe and can’t keep calm. However, Malavika Mohanan’s most endearing characteristic has to be her ability to switch between stunning western avatars and trendy and polished desi avatars. She recently wore a dark blue organza floral embroidered saree; scroll down to see her saree appearance.

Malavika Mohanan’s Saree Appearance

The diva made another outstanding cultural statement in a translucent blue saree, capturing everyone’s attention. The stunning drape has a marine blue color scheme, elaborate embroidery, and threadwork along the edges with delicate flower designs. Malavika paired it with a full-sleeved shirt in the same color palette, which included sheer detailing at the sleeves. To complete the ethnic appearance, she wore jhumka earrings, a stack of bangles, and minimal dewy makeup.

Malavika Mohanan’s Upcoming Movie

Malavika Mohanan will next appear in the Thangalaan movie alongside Vikram and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The film’s storyline is based on true events in the Kolar Gold Factory in Karnataka. The story revolves around those who worked at the KGF during British rule.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s latest appearance in dark blue organza with a designer blouse? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.