Malavika Mohanan’s Bold Fashion Choices That Turn Heads

South actress Malavika Mohanan, known for her impeccable sense of fashion, often wears bold and beautiful outfits, making a statement wherever she goes. Whether wearing a cut-out dress or bodycon gown, she leaves onlookers spellbound with her bold choices. Let’s have a look at her top five looks below.

1) Bikini Look

Malavika is one who can effortlessly slay in a traditional as well as a bold look in a bikini and this picture says it all. The actress wore a floral blue bikini with a sheer tie-knot skirt, exuding elegance and confidence. Capturing herself in a mirror selfie, the actress flaunted her bold side in a sizzling appearance.

2) White Saree Look

Who says you cannot slay in a saree? Malavika, in this white saree, is breaking all the stereotypes. The actress opted for a strapless bralette blouse teamed with a simple white saree. In the simple six-yard elegance, Malavika channeled her boldness like a pro, posing inside the water.

3) Monokini Look

Slay the way you are is Malavika’s motto. The actress here goes bold, wearing a neon monokini and accentuating her long legs and picturesque figure. She creates a fun vibe in the photos from her beach vacation with a loose white shirt and white glasses.

4) Dual Color Cut-out Monokini Look

Redefining beachwear fashion, Malavika opted for a bold look by wearing a dual-color monokini. The bold swimsuit had a side cut-out highlighting her thin curves, raising the hotness bar. With a white shirt and no-makeup look, she is stabbing hearts.

5) Skirt-top Look

Malavika channels her desi girl charm in a blue banarasi print blouse teamed with a low-waisted skirt. The outfit emphasizes her toned curves and raises the temperature. She elevates her bold look with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and a circular nose ring.