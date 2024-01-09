Manushi Chhillar Revives Ruffle Trend In Beautiful Red Saree, See Here

The stunning Manushi Chhillar has been capturing hearts with her fashion choices wherever she goes. From stunning backless dresses to ethereal sarees, Manushi knows how to pull off every look to perfection. This time, she revives the trend of ruffle in a timeless saree look. Let’s take a look.

Manushi Chhillar’s Red Saree Look On Instagram Photos

The Great Indian Family actress Manushi knows how to style ethnic outfits in a way that will leave you spellbound. And this latest look is no exception. The diva wore a beautiful dark red saree with a ruffle pattern around the edges, giving her a trendy appearance. She pairs the plain saree with the v-neckline embroidered blouse, accentuating her cl*avage. In the beauty of a red saree, Manushi Chhillar makes hearts flutter.

But wait, there is more! Manushi Chhillar opts for a beautiful diamond layered necklace with small stud earrings. She left her hair open with the mid-part style, giving her look a breezy touch. Her smokey eyes with the dewy makeup look enchanting. Her shiny red cheeks and glossy maroon lips complement her six-yard elegance. She revives the ruffle trend with a simple yet attractive style and uplifts her appearance with her mysterious smile.

