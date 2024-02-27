Monalisa’s Hot And Cute Look In Green Mini Dress Is Must-see, Check Now

The sensational Bhojpuri actress Monalisa needs no introduction. With her innocence and kind behaviour, she won hearts in the Bigg Boss house and soon became a household name with her stint in the supernatural show Nazar. Besides these, she keeps her fans entertained through her reels, funny videos and photos on social media. This time, the actress took the internet by storm in a green mini-dress.

Monalisa’s Green Mini Dress

Embracing her fashionista vibe, the stunning Monalisa wore a green mini-dress featuring padded shoulders, giving her a classy look. The mini dress perfectly defined her sexy legs throughout the photos that have left us spellbound. Monalisa never ceases to impress with her bold styles, and we love how she pulls off every look gracefully.

Talking about her style, to add some charisma to her simple mini dress glam, Monalisa left her hair open, securing it with a heart-shaped clip. Her winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, rosy cheeks and pink lips complement her appearance. The golden hoops add an extra dose of charm. What caught our attention was Monalisa’s beautiful green sandals that have a floral tie-knot pattern, creating gorgeous visuals. Throughout the photos, Monalisa shows her sensuousness in the striking poses. With her glam, she balances hotness and cuteness effortlessly.

