Nora Fatehi Flaunts Curves In Deep Neck Blouse & Shimmering Green Saree – See Pics

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi continues to rule over hearts with her latest appearance in a traditional flair. Redefining the timeless trend, she graced her look in a shimmering green saree, flaunting her stunning figure. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress dropped photos of herself exuding elegance and confidence.

The actress paired her dark green shimmering saree with a deep, curvy V-neckline blouse with strappy sleeves. The embellished sparkling beads and stones added a glamour quotient. The pre-stitched saree effortlessly enhanced Nora’s curvy waist and picturesque figure, making jaws drop. In the timeless saree, Nira channeled her western style with grace and allure.

To elevate her glam, Nora opted for a winged eyeliner with shiny eyeshadow. The pink and red cheeks with nude lips highlight her facial structure. Her open hairstyle gives her a bouncy look with small stud earrings, rings, and a bangle, and she rounds her appearance. Posing in front of the camera, Nora flaunted her curves, leaving the onlookers mesmerized. The diva defined her stunning looks with her expressions and style in every click.

Nora Fatehi has appeared in songs like Dilbar, Manohari, Kukkurukuru, O Saki O Saki, Manike, and others. She has also acted in films like Satyamev Jayate, Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Crakk, Madgaon Express, and others.