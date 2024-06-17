[Photos] Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Glam Beauty In Vibrant Floral Maxi Dress

Alia Bhatt is known for her fashion, and she never fails to capture attention wherever she goes. When it comes to fashion, she has the best to offer each time, leaving her admirers falling in love with her charm and fashion enthusiasts stunned. In her new look, she opts for a classy printed Western look, showcasing her unmissable side. Let’s dive into her trendy look.

Alia Bhatt’s Printed Maxi Dress Appearance-

Alia posted a new set of photos from her latest photoshoot. She opts for an aesthetic ensemble, and the actress screams attention with her stunning looks. She looks gorgeous in a white dress with yellow and green floral prints, a corset midriff, and a pleated, long-length maxi dress with strappy sleeves. The bust fit defines her picturesque figure. However, the daring deep neckline details raise the temperature.

Alia Bhatt’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Alia continues to captivate with her allure as she opts for a silver and turquoise stone embellished pair of earrings. Her open, wavy, side-partition short-length hairstyle gives a vintage touch to her breezy look. The actress opts for brown eye makeup and peach matte lips; she added an extra dose of sophistication. However, in the striking silhouette light, Alia thrills us with her jaw-dropping poses and buttery soft look, flaunting her overall glam.

Alia Bhatt’s Work Front-

Alia Bhatt is ready for the release of her upcoming movie “Jigra.” The film is co-produced by the actor and filmmaker Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala.

