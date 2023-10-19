[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse

The stunning fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, yet again makes a head-turning traditional fashion moment. This time, the actress shows her charm in the beautiful floral saree with a designer blouse. Let’s decode her full look in the saree.

Sonam Kapoor Looks ‘Vision’ In Saree

Styled by none other than her sister Rhea Kapoor, the style icon Sonam Kapoor dons a beautiful soft pink organza saree from the Raw Mango clothing brand with captivating floral prints. The deep square neckline with puffy sleeves golden blouse gives her look a sparkling look. In the six-yard saree elegance, Sonam looks ‘vision’ with her alluring appearance.

But wait, there is more! Sonam Kapoor elevates her simplicity with the diamond embellished stylish necklace with matching stud earrings from Zoya Jewels. Her puffy hairstyle gives her a stunning looks. With beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude glossy lips, she elevates her glam with simplicity.

The actress dressed for the special evening hosted by Zoya Jewels. With her alluring glam, Sonam Kapoor poses for photos, flaunting her elegance and grace. In the striking moments, she made fans swoon over her gorgeousness. Sonam Kapoor yet again serves fashion goals for her fans. You can get this look for your festive occasion.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s beautiful look in an organza saree? Let us know in the comments box below.