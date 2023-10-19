Movies | Photos

[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse

The style icon Sonam Kapoor yet again makes an alluring fashion moment in a floral organza saree with puffy sleeves blouse. Check out her enchanting look in the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 15:00:57
[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse 862627

The stunning fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, yet again makes a head-turning traditional fashion moment. This time, the actress shows her charm in the beautiful floral saree with a designer blouse. Let’s decode her full look in the saree.

Sonam Kapoor Looks ‘Vision’ In Saree

Styled by none other than her sister Rhea Kapoor, the style icon Sonam Kapoor dons a beautiful soft pink organza saree from the Raw Mango clothing brand with captivating floral prints. The deep square neckline with puffy sleeves golden blouse gives her look a sparkling look. In the six-yard saree elegance, Sonam looks ‘vision’ with her alluring appearance.

[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse 862625

But wait, there is more! Sonam Kapoor elevates her simplicity with the diamond embellished stylish necklace with matching stud earrings from Zoya Jewels. Her puffy hairstyle gives her a stunning looks. With beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude glossy lips, she elevates her glam with simplicity.

[Photos] Sonam Kapoor Is Vision In Floral Organza Saree With Puffy Sleeves Blouse 862626

The actress dressed for the special evening hosted by Zoya Jewels. With her alluring glam, Sonam Kapoor poses for photos, flaunting her elegance and grace. In the striking moments, she made fans swoon over her gorgeousness. Sonam Kapoor yet again serves fashion goals for her fans. You can get this look for your festive occasion.

Did you like Sonam Kapoor’s beautiful look in an organza saree? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands! 861358
Zendaya & Sonam Kapoor are top celebrities with highest impact for luxury fashion brands!
Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here 860948
Sonam Kapoor’s Husband Anand Ahuja REACTS In This Way To Digitial Content Creator Roasting The Actress; Check Here
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set 860405
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings 859246
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
'Sexy, Tall & Strong' Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt 858535
‘Sexy, Tall & Strong’ Sonam Kapoor Shows Style In Top, Blazer and Skirt

Latest Stories

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Aarohi gives Manjiri a reality check 862657
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Aarohi gives Manjiri a reality check
Kantara's divinity takes over Navaratri! Majestic Kantara-themed Durga Pooja witnessed in Kolkata 862652
Kantara’s divinity takes over Navaratri! Majestic Kantara-themed Durga Pooja witnessed in Kolkata
From Maja Ma to Masaba- Masaba: Five Characters/Shows That Cement Barkha Singh's Status as the 'Biggest Born-on-Web' Star on the Ascent 862649
From Maja Ma to Masaba- Masaba: Five Characters/Shows That Cement Barkha Singh’s Status as the ‘Biggest Born-on-Web’ Star on the Ascent
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon take over Ahmedabad and celebrate Navratri in full Ganapath style 862651
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon take over Ahmedabad and celebrate Navratri in full Ganapath style
Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie 'Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke' 862646
Raushni Srivastava talks about her upcoming movie ‘Mein Aaungee Hawaa Banke’
Hema Malini, The Singer…Here Is An Unknown Facet Of The Diva 862640
Hema Malini, The Singer…Here Is An Unknown Facet Of The Diva
Read Latest News