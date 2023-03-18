Halter necks are great to style with. Whether you are slipping in a halter neck top or dresses, the style can always amp up your fashion quotient. That being said, today we are here with Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon’s stunning halter neck gown look from their IG timelines. Scroll down beneath as we decode their fashion decks in halter neck satin gown and tell us who you think aced the look better.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures from her Pre-Grammys moment. The diva looked stunning as she wore a designer silver satin halter neck bodycon dress. The neckline looked perfect with a choker extension of it. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. For makeup, the diva decked it up with smokey bold eyes, filled in eyebrows and nude matte lips. Keeping her sass on point in the pictures, the actress gave us nothing but goals. She rounded it off with a matching pair of silver glittery pumps.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures as she decked up in a beautiful blue satin halter neck gown. The bodycon piece featured a bowed extension to the back. The diva completed the look with her pulled back sleek hairbun. Her makeup looked on point, as she rounded it off with dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude pink lips. The actress got the style right as she decked it up with strappy heels.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Why be a wave, when you can be the entire ocean?” with sea wave emoji.

Who do you think got the halter neck style right? PeeCee or Kriti? Let us know in the comments below-