Priyanka Chopra VS Kriti Sanon VS Raashi Khanna: Divas Set Hairstyle Goals For Gowns

Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and Raashi Khanna are stunning divas in the town. Check out their unique hairstyles to pair up with gowns in photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Sep,2023 04:15:11
Hairstyles play an important look in western styles. It can make or spoil your overall appearance. So it’s important to know which hairstyle suits with which outfit. And if you are quite confused there, we have got you covered. Take cues from Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, and Raashi Khanna to style your hair in a western look.

Priyanka Chopra’s Cat Woman Hairstyle

Priyanka Chopra makes a stellar look in a divine white trail gown with a fur shawl around her shoulder from Giambattista Valli. The plunging neckline gives a sense of sensuality. She pairs her looks with a green pendant. However, her two-sided half ponytail gives her fierce cat woman vibes.

Kriti Sanon’s Cinderella Look In Bun

Wearing the beautiful Cinderella gown from Atelier Zuhra, Kriti Sanon looks nothing short of a fairytale princess. In the lavender off-shoulder shimmery bodice dress followed by a ruffle trail gown, the diva looks like a dreamy. The actress completes her stunning look with the clean, combed high bun with the flying flick.

Raashi Khanna’s Sensuality In Open Hairstyle

The actress dons a glittery corset gown with a plunging neckline from the fashion label Rouje. She pairs her stunning look with a red pendant necklace. Her dewy makeover with smokey eyes adds an extra dose of drama. With her messy, open hairstyle, she elevates the sensuality bar. In the photo, she exudes the irresistible glow in the gold look.

So, whose hairstyle would you choose for your gown? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

