Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories

Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned actress in entertainment. In the latest pictures, the diva goes green in a stylish pantsuit style. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 01:05:56
Rakul Preet Singh, the stylish and sensational diva, never fails to impress with her stunning wardrobe choices. Recently the diva treated her fans with a glimpse of her classy and swanky avatar as she enjoyed her vacation in the nature beauty. Rakul looked absolutely magnificent as she donned a neon pantsuit from the renowned Pink Porcupines by Anikate Satam.

Rakul Preet Singh Swanky Look.

Styled by the amazing Anshika Verma, Rakul embraced her swankiness in the neon green pantsuit twinning with nature. She adds a pinch of sophistication with a gold chain by Curio Cottage Jewelry. At the same time, her minimal makeup by Salim Sayed made her look natural and gorgeous. But wait, there is more! Her sleek high ponytail round her stunning pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841369

Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841370

Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841371

Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841372

Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841373

Rakul Preet Singh is currently enjoying her time in the Indian paradise of Kashmir. She camouflaged with the environment in the green surrounding and trees. In the images, the beauty looked gorgeous in her quirkiness. However, her beautiful smile caught our attention. She has always made her fans in awe with her swanky avatar and bubbly character.

Undoubtedly, Rakul, this luxurious look is perfect to slay wherever you go. At the same time, her effortless beauty and charm are irresistibly attractive.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s green avatar? Please drop your views in the comments section.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

