Rakul Preet Singh Rocks The Night In A Stunning Shimmer Jacket And Black Shorts; Check Now!

Rakul Preet Singh is a model and actress from India who works primarily in Hindi films. She is a gorgeous fashion diva. Her extensive clothing assortment is a compelling combination of stylish and adventurous looks. Whether on the red carpet or a dinner date, she flawlessly blends modern trends with her own unique flair. Prepare yourself for a journey through colors, craftiness, and the incredible vibes Rakul delivers to her latest fashion presentation. She demonstrates her passion for fashion once more in the most recent photograph, sporting a shimmer jacket and attention-grabbing black shorts. Have a look below-

Rakul Preet Singh’s Party Appearance-

The beautiful diva appeared in a shimmer jacket and black shorts and shared a picture series on Instagram. She wore a white collar, full sleeves, and front black buttons featuring a shirt tucked in the plain flared shorts and paired with a shimmery black and gold full puffed sleeves jacket. The outfit is from Falguni Shane Peacock. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle tied with black ribbon. The diva applied heavy base makeup with black eyeshadow, kajal kohl, shimmery cheeks, and nude pink creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings and rings by Radhika Agrawal, a multi-colored handbag by Gucci, and peach and black shoe heels by Rosso Brunello. The actress shows her striking figure in the pictures and gets party-ready in Western outfits.

